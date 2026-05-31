AMU mourns the demise of Bashir Badr, its illustrious alumnus

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) mourned the demise of its illustrious alumnus, legendary Urdu poet, academician and Padma Shri awardee Dr Bashir Badr, who breathed his last in Bhopal on May 28, 2026, at the age of 91 after a prolonged illness.

Legendary poet and Padma Shri awardee Bashir Badr passed away at the age of 91 after a prolonged illness, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Bashir Badr is seen here during the launch of an audio album 'Tiranga Tera Anchal' in New Delhi, in this file photo dated August 18, 2005. (PTI)

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Regarded as one of the greatest voices of modern Urdu poetry, Dr Bashir Badr has left behind a timeless literary legacy that touched millions across generations and geographical boundaries, said a press statement issued by the public relation office (PRO) of AMU.

‘Known for his simple yet deeply evocative ghazals, he brought everyday emotions and conversational idiom into the heart of Urdu poetry, making it accessible to a vast readership. His memorable couplets such as “Log toot jaate hain ek ghar banane mein, Tum taras nahin khaate bastiyan jalane mein” and “Ujale apni yaadon ke hamare saath rehne do, Na jaane kis gali mein zindagi ki shaam ho jaaye” have become part of the cultural memory of the subcontinent’, stated the press statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Born in Ayodhya in 1935, Dr Badr shared a lifelong association with AMU. He earned his MA, and PhD degrees from the university and later served as a lecturer in the department of Urdu before moving to Meerut College. In a rare distinction, his poetry was included in the AMU postgraduate syllabus while he was still a student, reflecting his exceptional literary brilliance at a young age. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born in Ayodhya in 1935, Dr Badr shared a lifelong association with AMU. He earned his MA, and PhD degrees from the university and later served as a lecturer in the department of Urdu before moving to Meerut College. In a rare distinction, his poetry was included in the AMU postgraduate syllabus while he was still a student, reflecting his exceptional literary brilliance at a young age. {{/usCountry}}

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According to records of the department of Urdu, Dr Badr secured first position in his MA Urdu examination at AMU, and completed his PhD from the university in 1973. He had gained recognition as a gifted poet during his student years and, over time, emerged as one of the most distinctive voices of contemporary Urdu poetry.

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Vice chancellor Prof Naima Khatoon, presently on Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, said that AMU has lost one of its brightest gems whose poetry carried the name and prestige of the university across the world.

Officiating VC and pro-VC Prof Mohammad Mohsin Khan said that Dr Bashir Badr enriched Urdu literature through his distinctive poetic voice and would always be remembered as a legendary poet and a distinguished Alig who brought honour to his alma mater.

Prof Quamrul Hooda Faridi, chairman, department of Urdu, AMU, said that Dr Bashir Badr’s demise is an irreparable loss to Urdu literature and that generations of readers and students will continue to draw inspiration from his poetry.

Recipient of the Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi Award, Dr Bashir Badr authored several acclaimed collections including Aas, Aahat, Aamad and Kulliyat-e-Bashir Badr.

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