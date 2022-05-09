AMU prof accused of dowry, triple talaq; wife files police complaint

A case has been registered against assistant professor at Aligarh Muslim University for dowry harassment and for pronouncing ‘triple talaq’ on road.

The case has been registered at Quarsi police station of Aligarh city against the assistant professor in AMU’s computer engineering department, Asad Mohammad Khan and his family members.

Khan’s wife Farheen, stated in her complaint that when got married to AMU assistant professor on November 9, 2021, she was assured by her husband and in-laws that she would be allowed to pursue her M Tech.

“However, after marriage, my husband and in laws began harassing me and didn’t give me permission to pursue M Tech. They also asked for ₹10 lakh as dowry, beside jewellery and property. My parents were also harassed and when I objected, my husband left me on February 14. I filed a case in Court for domestic violence, dowry harassment on March 30 against my husband, father and mother-in-law,” Farheen stated in her police complaint filed on Saturday.

“I was moving on road on May 06 in Aligarh with my sister Shabana and her husband at 10 am when my husband came and threatened me for filing case against him and his family. He also pronounced triple talaq on road despite request by my sister and her husband. Since then, I am being threatened by relatives of my husband,” she said in her complaint.

Police has registered case under section 498A and 507 of Indian Penal Code beside Section 3 and 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act 1961 and under section 3 and 4 of recently enacted Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 brought to counter Triple Talaq.

Quarsi police station incharge Vijay Singh informed that matter is under investigation.