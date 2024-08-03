AMU refutes BJP MP allegations of communal bias at JNMC

The Aligarh Muslim University administration has refuted allegations of communal bias levelled by BJP MP from Aligarh, Satish Gautam, on the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) of AMU, in parliament. JNU principal Prof Veena Maheshwari claimed that the college practises non-discriminatory treatment of all patients, regardless of caste, creed, religion, or gender. AMU campus (HT File Photo)

Satish Gautam, elected for third time from Aligarh, had sought development of Pandit Deendayal Upadhayaya Hospital in Aligarh as mini AIIMS because the majority of doctors at JNMC of AMU are from a specific (Muslim) community, thus Hindu patients avoid going to Medical College in AMU.

Gautam was speaking in the Lok Sabha on Friday and thanked prime minister Narendra Modi and Union health minister for the trauma centre at JNMC.

“The trauma centre came up at JNMC of AMU because it is a centrally run university but because of majority of doctors from one community (Muslims) at this Muslim university, Hindus avoid getting treatment at JNMC of AMU,” complained Gautam who is known for his anti-AMU rants in past.

“Quite near to JNMC of AMU, there is Pandit Deendayal Upadhayaya Hospital in Aligarh, which if upgraded as mini AIIMS, will serve Hindu patients not only of Aligarh but also from Etah, Kasganj, Hathras and Bulandshahar,” stated Gautam.

Refuting the allegations, the JNMC and AMU public relations office issued a press note on Saturday which stated that recently a wrong and misleading allegation of communal bias has been levelled against the Medical College.

‘’The opinion of MP Aligarh is contrary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s view of Aligarh Muslim University as the Mini India. The Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College has always treated patients referred to it from Deen Dayal Hospital Aligarh. To raise the status

of that hospital, it is unwarranted to level baseless allegations against JN Medical College,” the statement read.

Prof Veeena Maheshwari, Principal of JNMC, AMU and chief medical superintendent, addressed concerns regarding alleged religious or caste-based discrimination at the hospital, firmly refuting such claims.

“The JNMC practises non-discriminatory treatment of all patients, regardless of caste, creed, religion, or gender. Our college provides care to approximately 4,000 to 4,500 patients daily, from various districts including Badaun, Moradabad, Bulandshahr, Etah and Kasganj.

“The college’s commitment to impartial healthcare is also reflected in its staff appointments, which are made through government procedures, representing a wide spectrum of society. I am here for the last 40 years and have not seen any discrimination,” Prof Maheshwari said.

“JNMC’s trauma center, established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) announced in 2003, continues to provide specialised care at nominal costs, ensuring that healthcare is accessible to all. The college also stands as a vital healthcare

provider in the Aligarh division, particularly during crises, such as the recent Covid-19 pandemic, where it acted as a Level-2 dedicated Covid hospital,” the release read.