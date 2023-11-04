AMU student injured in firing incident; dozen named accused booked

AGRA A first-year undergraduate student at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was injured in a shooting incident that occurred on Friday night, prompting the registration of an FIR against a dozen named individuals at the Civil Lines police station in Aligarh on Saturday.

Aligarh Muslim University (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vijay Singh, the in-charge of the Civil Lines police station in Aligarh, which encompasses the AMU campus, said, “A case has been registered under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (causing a riot with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly with a common intention), and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against a dozen accused, along with others who remain unidentified.”

“The case is currently under investigation, with authorities reviewing CCTV footage to obtain accurate details about the student involved. No arrests have been made as of yet. It is yet to be determined how many among the dozen named individuals are current or former students of AMU,” the in-charge of the Civil Lines police station added.

Prof Mohd Wasim Ali, the proctor of Aligarh Muslim University, confirmed the occurrence of the shooting incident on Friday night at SS Hall North of AMU. A first-year student, Rehan from Moradabad, pursuing a BA in Arabic, sustained a leg injury while heading to the dining hall for dinner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are also conducting an internal investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the gunfire on the AMU campus. Initial reports suggest that some of the individuals named in the FIR have links to AMU, while the status of others as former students is yet to be verified. The injured student is safe and is currently receiving treatment for his leg injury,” he added.

In his FIR, Rehan (20) alleged that at 7:40 pm on Friday, he encountered 12 accused, including Shoib alias Yahiya, Mayank Thakur, and others, who opened fire on him with the intent to take his life. “I sustained an injury to my leg, and the accused left, presuming me to be dead,” Rehan stated in his FIR, which was filed on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, conflicting accounts of the incident have emerged, but both AMU authorities and the police have learned that fireworks were being ignited at SS North Hall of AMU to celebrate the release of former student Shoib Khan alias Yahiya, who had been granted bail in a previous case. Some of his supporters engaged in firing, which resulted in Rehan’s injury, as he is a resident of the same hall.

This incident has once again brought to the forefront the persistent challenge of outsiders and former students gaining access to the AMU campus and becoming involved in situations that cause embarrassment for the university administration.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON