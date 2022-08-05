AMU students receive tablets, smartphones under Uttar Pradesh government scheme

The meritorious students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) pursuing BTech, MTech, MBA, MSc, MCom, MA and BCom courses were given free smartphones and tablets under the Uttar Pradesh government scheme, in a special programme organised by the AMU’s students welfare office on Friday.

Distributing the gadgets, chief guest Indra Vikram Singh, district magistrate of Aligarh urged students to make the best use of the laptops and smartphones for their education, but also warned them not to distance themselves from books by only depending on gadgets for learning.

He added the Uttar Pradesh government is setting a benchmark to secure the future of the youth by expanding their access to digital education, and the availability of these gadgets is one of the most important requirements in modern times.

Singh called upon students to fulfil the dreams of AMU founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan with excellence in academics.

Extending gratitude to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other government officials, Prof Tariq Mansoor, AMU vice-chancellor said, “This is the age of information technology and students must use modern gadgets to have easy access to information and research from across the world. I am sure that the distribution of these tablets and smartphones will go a long way to benefit students.”

He said that online education has become important in the post-pandemic world. The use of these gadgets will not only help students to find relevant study material for their academic courses, but they will also be able to do several other online courses to upgrade their skills.

In the welcome address, Prof Mujahid Beg, dean of students’ welfare said, “The initiative to distribute laptops and smartphones to students for technical empowerment is another feather in the cap of the vibrant chief minister and the Uttar Pradesh government.”

Dr Abdus Samad, nodal officer extended the vote of thanks and Dr Anamika Gupta conducted the programme.

The chief guest Indra Vikram Singh, VC Prof Tariq Mansoor, Prof Mujahid Beg, Prof Naiyer Asif and Dr Abdus Samad distributed the gadgets to students.