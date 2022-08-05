AMU students receive tablets, smartphones under Uttar Pradesh government scheme
The meritorious students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) pursuing BTech, MTech, MBA, MSc, MCom, MA and BCom courses were given free smartphones and tablets under the Uttar Pradesh government scheme, in a special programme organised by the AMU’s students welfare office on Friday.
Distributing the gadgets, chief guest Indra Vikram Singh, district magistrate of Aligarh urged students to make the best use of the laptops and smartphones for their education, but also warned them not to distance themselves from books by only depending on gadgets for learning.
He added the Uttar Pradesh government is setting a benchmark to secure the future of the youth by expanding their access to digital education, and the availability of these gadgets is one of the most important requirements in modern times.
Singh called upon students to fulfil the dreams of AMU founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan with excellence in academics.
Extending gratitude to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other government officials, Prof Tariq Mansoor, AMU vice-chancellor said, “This is the age of information technology and students must use modern gadgets to have easy access to information and research from across the world. I am sure that the distribution of these tablets and smartphones will go a long way to benefit students.”
He said that online education has become important in the post-pandemic world. The use of these gadgets will not only help students to find relevant study material for their academic courses, but they will also be able to do several other online courses to upgrade their skills.
In the welcome address, Prof Mujahid Beg, dean of students’ welfare said, “The initiative to distribute laptops and smartphones to students for technical empowerment is another feather in the cap of the vibrant chief minister and the Uttar Pradesh government.”
Dr Abdus Samad, nodal officer extended the vote of thanks and Dr Anamika Gupta conducted the programme.
The chief guest Indra Vikram Singh, VC Prof Tariq Mansoor, Prof Mujahid Beg, Prof Naiyer Asif and Dr Abdus Samad distributed the gadgets to students.
Ludhiana logs 30 new Covid cases
As many as 30 new cases of Covid were reported in the district on Friday. Of 254 active cases, 238 are under home isolation. As many as 13 are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while three patients are admitted in a government health facility. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,12,657 Covid infections, of which 1,09,399 have successfully defeated the virus and 3,004 have succumbed to it.
Hema Upadhyay-Harish Bhambhani murder case: Judge who recorded accused’s confession testifies before court
Ad hoc sessions judge Prasad Kulkarni, who had as a metropolitan magistrate recorded accused Pradeep Rajbhar's confessional statement in March 2016, testified before the trial court on Friday in the Hema Upadhyay-Harish Bhambhani murder case. The testimony was recorded via videoconferencing. During the examination by special public prosecutor Vaibhav Baghade, judge Kurlkarni said that Rajbhar had willingly narrated the sequence of events in Hindi which he transcribed in English.
Now cloakrooms of many key NCR stations to run on PPP model
Providing a fillip to the public-private partnership model of functioning, preparations are now afoot to hand over cloakrooms of many railway stations of North Central Railway to private hands. Preparations are being made for launching this initiative at Prayagraj Junction, Chheoki, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Agra stations among others, informed NCR officials. To begin with, the process of awarding the contract of running the cloakroom at the Prayagraj division has also been started.
Ludhiana | Improving heath sector state’s government’s priority: deputy speaker
Participating in an event organised by Gujjar community in Moti Nagar on Friday, deputy speaker of Legislative Assembly Jai Krishan Singh Rouri stressed upon improving the education and health sector in the state. Rouri was accompanied by MLAs Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Hakam Singh Thekedar, among others.
Amravati murder: Arrested duo remanded to NIA custody
Mumbai The special National Investigation Agency court on Friday remanded two more persons arrested by the federal agency in the murder of pharmacist Umesh Kolhe to NIA custody till August 12. The NIA had arrested the two - Abdul Arbaz and Maulavi Mushfique – on Tuesday for allegedly harbouring one of the seven accused arrested earlier in the case. Arbaz was working as a driver with the organisation run by Irfan Shaikh.
