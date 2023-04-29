The department of English, Aligarh Muslim University, will celebrate Indian English poetry and poets, at the two -day national conference from May 1. AMU to celebrate Indian English poetry, poets from May 1 (File)

Luminaries like professor Sukrita Paul Kumar, Delhi University, professor Ranu Uniyal Pant, Lucknow University, professor Ameena Qazi Ansari, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi and noted English and Tamil poet Vanavil K. Ravi along with many other scholars and researchers will be present on the occassion. The inaugural session, will also feature book release of professor Sami Rafiq’s “Translation of Farozaan: A Collection of Moin Ahsan Jazbi’s Urdu Poems” by the AMU vice chancellor professor Mohammad Gulrez.

“The debate over English in India is as old as its inception in the country in the early nineteenth century. Indian English literature and language has been recognised widely in all genres - from theatres to novels to poetry. We have surely come a long way,” said a press statement released by AMU’s public relations office.

“It becomes imperative now to organise such a conference on Indian English poetry, discussing, analysing and recording Indian sensibilities, myths and legends and focusing on its historicity and contemporaneity at the same time. The highlight of this conference would be that it is the first in-person conference of the department after the Covid pandemic and would host paper presenters from more than 15 different universities and colleges encompassing more than 45 presentations over the two days,” according to the AMU release. As part of the national conference, a pre-conference event for the students of the Department of English was also held to shed light on these prominent poets. Distinguished speaker, professor S.Z.H. Abidi (head, Department of Languages, Integral University, Lucknow and former HoD of English and Modern European Languages, Lucknow University) presented a lecture on “A talk on Indian English Poetry” on Saturday. The lecture was delivered online and in this he spoke extensively about the nuances of Indian writings in English, particularly poetry.

Prof Abidi traced the historical continuity and evolution of Indian English from Colonial writings in India to ‘New Literature’ and ‘Post Colonial literature’ and touched upon all major poets and their poetical concerns.