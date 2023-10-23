Analysis must on growing heart attack cases while playing Garba: Anandiben Patel
In the last three days, as many as ten individuals suffered sudden cardiac arrests in different parts of the state
Former Gujarat chief minister and Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel raised concerns over the growing number of heart attack cases being reported in Gujarat while playing Garba.
“During Navratri many youths have died while playing Garba. There should be an analysis of this. I have spoken to Gujarat health minister Rushikeshbhai Patel to find out the number of youths who have died in the last one year in Gujarat and do an analysis of how many of these were women and how many were men”, said Patel who was speaking at a function at Sander village in Patan district on Sunday.
“There should be a study on this and the reason behind this should be found out”, she added.
The Navratri festival where people participate in Garba dance started on October 15.
A 28-year-old man collapsed while dancing at a Garba event in Hathijan area on Friday. Similarly, in Kapadvanj, a 17-year-old youth also died in the same manner.