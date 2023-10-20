How to take of your heart during Garba celebrations

The recent trend of youngsters succumbing to cardiac arrest and heart attacks in gyms, while dancing, and even running marathons has sent shockwaves across the country. People losing their lives during fun activities and what's touted as heart-healthy workout is disheartening. A string of cardiac deaths during Garba events during Navratri celebrations has brought heart health in focus yet again. A 35-year-old man died after suffering a heart attack at a garba event in Maharashtra. In a similar incident, a 21-year-old man died recently in Gujarat's Anand district after falling while dancing to the beats of garba. The man, Virendra Singh Ramesh Bhai Rajput, died while being taken to hospital. A 19-year-old first-year engineering student Vinit Mehulbhai Kunvariya died of a heart attack while practicing garba. In yet another incident, a 26-year-old man who was participating in a Garba class at a community hall suddenly experienced severe chest pain and died. (Also read: Half marathon and heart attack: What's the connection? Precautions to follow during long distance running) Another potential trigger is an underlying heart condition, such as congenital heart anomalies or arrhythmias. These conditions might not have been previously diagnosed or may not have manifested noticeable symptoms before the event

"Heart attacks occurring in young individuals during energetic activities like dancing to loud music can stem from various factors. It's crucial to emphasize that heart attacks in the younger population are relatively uncommon in comparison to older adults, but they can still transpire under specific circumstances. One potential instigator is drug use, particularly the misuse of stimulant substances like cocaine or amphetamines. These substances have the capacity to elevate heart rate and blood pressure, exerting excessive pressure on the heart and potentially culminating in a heart attack. In scenarios involving activities like dancing and loud music, where drug use may be more prevalent, this can contribute significantly," says Dr Mohit Bhutani is Assistant Professor with Department of Cardiology at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

"Another potential trigger is an underlying heart condition, such as congenital heart anomalies or arrhythmias. These conditions might not have been previously diagnosed or may not have manifested noticeable symptoms before the event. The combination of physical exertion from dancing and the stimulating effects of loud music on the sympathetic nervous system can act as a catalyst for a heart attack in individuals with these concealed conditions," adds Dr Bhutani.

Dr V. Vinoth Kumar, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, CARE Hospitals, HITEC City, Hyderabad says a heart attack during garba event, or any physical activity, can be caused by a variety of factors:

• Pre-existing heart conditions: Individuals with pre-existing heart conditions like coronary artery disease, arrhythmias, or heart valve problems may be at higher risk. The exertion and excitement of dancing can strain the heart, potentially triggering a heart attack.

• Overexertion: Dancing vigorously without proper warm-up or exceeding one's physical capabilities can strain the heart and lead to a heart attack.

• Dehydration and heat: Dancing in a hot environment without proper hydration can cause dehydration, putting additional strain on the heart and potentially leading to a heart attack.

• Drug or alcohol use: Substance abuse, especially stimulants or excessive alcohol consumption during the dance, can stress the heart and increase the risk of a heart attack.

Prevention of heart attacks during garba or any other physical activity

"The primary strategy for averting heart attacks during events like dancing and loud music involves addressing the underlying causes. This includes steering clear of drug use, particularly stimulant drugs that can burden the heart. Educating individuals about the associated risks of drug use and promoting a health-conscious lifestyle can play a pivotal role in averting heart attacks in young people. Furthermore, it is vital for individuals to maintain awareness of their own health status and any underlying heart conditions they might have. Regular check-ups with a healthcare provider can facilitate the identification of potential issues and allow for suitable management and treatment. This is particularly crucial for those with a family history of heart disease or other risk factors. Sustaining a wholesome lifestyle is paramount for preventing heart attacks in young individuals. This encompasses regular physical activity, a well-balanced diet, and refraining from excessive alcohol consumption. Engaging in activities like dancing can be advantageous for cardiovascular health, but it's imperative to heed your body's signals and not overexert yourself," says Dr Bhutani.

Dr Kumar shares other preventive tips to avert such tragedies:

• Regular exercise and physical fitness: Maintain a regular exercise routine to improve cardiovascular health and stamina, allowing your heart to handle physical exertion more efficiently.

• Proper warm-up and cool-down: Always warm up before dancing to prepare your body for physical activity and cool down to gradually reduce the heart rate and stress on the heart.

• Hydration: Stay properly hydrated before, during, and after dancing to ensure your body functions optimally and reduce the risk of dehydration-related complications.

• Healthy diet: Maintain a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins to keep your heart healthy and reduce the risk of heart-related issues.

• Regular health check-ups: Undergo regular health check-ups, especially if you have pre-existing heart conditions or risk factors, to monitor your heart health and make necessary adjustments to your activities and lifestyle.

• Avoid substance abuse: Refrain from using drugs or excessive alcohol during physical activities, as they can significantly strain the heart.

What's causing heart attacks in youngsters

Dr Kumar says unhealthy lifestyle choices like poor dietary habits, lack of physical activity, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, and drug abuse can significantly increase the risk of heart attacks in young adults.

Here are other factors:

• Obesity: The rising rates of obesity among young people can lead to conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol, all of which are risk factors for heart attacks.

• Stress and mental health: Chronic stress, anxiety, and poor mental health can contribute to unhealthy lifestyle choices, poor eating habits, and increased risk of heart-related problems.

• Genetic factors: Some individuals may have a genetic predisposition to heart conditions, making them more susceptible to heart attacks at a younger age, even without the presence of typical risk factors.

• Undiagnosed or untreated conditions: Conditions like hypertension, diabetes, or high cholesterol may go undiagnosed or untreated in young adults, increasing their risk of a heart attack.

• Environmental factors: Exposure to pollution, a sedentary lifestyle, and limited access to healthcare can also contribute to an increased risk of heart attacks in young individuals.

"To sum up, heart attacks in young individuals during events characterized by dancing and loud music can be triggered by drug use, underlying heart conditions, or a combination of both. Prevention entails abstaining from drug use, promoting a health-conscious lifestyle, and maintaining awareness of underlying heart conditions. Routine health check-ups and staying informed about heart health can substantially diminish the risk of heart attacks in young people," says Dr Bhutani.

