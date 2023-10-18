Malayalam actor Kundara Johny dies of cardiac arrest at 71 in Kerala

Noted actor Kundara Johny, known for his portrayal of negative characters in Malayalam films, died at a private hospital in Kollam, Kerala on Tuesday. He was 71. More details regarding the funeral of the actor, who has worked in the 1991 film Godfather, are still awaited. Also read: Noted Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi dies at 83 Malayalam actor Kundara Johny died at 71.

Kundara Johny was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack on Tuesday evening, the FEFKA Directors' Union said in a Facebook post. Condoling the demise of the actor, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal said Johny acted in more than 500 films during his over four-decade-long career.

About Kundara Johny

Beginning his film career in 1979 with Nithya Vasantham, Kundara Johny earned acclaim for essaying negative roles in Malayalam films, notably in the blockbusters Kireedam and Chenkol. He also did Tamil films such as Vaazhkai Chakram and Nadigan.

Kundara Johny's character Parameswaran in Mohanlal-starrer Kireedam won wide critical acclaim. Some of his other notable movies are August 15, Hello, Avan Chandiyude Makan, Bhargavacharitham Moonnam Khandam, Balram vs Tharadas, Bharat Chandran IPS, Dada Saheb, Crime File, Thachiledath Chundan, Samantharam, Varnappakitt, Sagaram Sakshi, and Aanaval Mothiram.

