Home / Entertainment / Others / Noted Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi dies at 83

Noted Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi dies at 83

PTI |
Jun 18, 2023 06:43 PM IST

Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi died at 83 at his daughter's home. He is known for Kallan Kappalil thanne, Rowdi Ramu, Ormakal Marikkumo and others.

Noted movie actor and theatre personality Poojapura Ravi died on Sunday at the residence of his daughter near Marayoor in Idukki District, family sources said. He was 83.

Poojapura Ravi is survived by his two children.
Poojapura Ravi is survived by his two children.

The actor was staying with his daughter at Marayoor for the past few months, sources said. Family sources said the body will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram today itself where the funeral will be held on Tuesday. He is survived by two children.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers condoled the death of the actor. The CM said said Ravi had conquered the minds of people through theatre. "He later became popular through the comedy roles he played in the movies. His demise is a loss to the art and cultural landscape of the state," Vijayan said in a statement.

State Minister for Culture Saji Cheriyan recalled the popular theatre artiste's long career in which he has acted in around 4,000 plays and nearly 800 movies. Ravi is known for his characters in 'Kallan Kappalil thanne', 'Rowdi Ramu', 'Ormakal Marikkumo', 'Ammini Mammavan', 'Mutharamkunnu P O', and 'Mazha Peyyunnu Maddhalam Kottunnu' among others.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
death malayalam film
death malayalam film
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out