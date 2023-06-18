Noted Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi dies at 83

Noted movie actor and theatre personality Poojapura Ravi died on Sunday at the residence of his daughter near Marayoor in Idukki District, family sources said. He was 83. Poojapura Ravi is survived by his two children.

The body will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram today itself where the funeral will be held on Tuesday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers condoled the death of the actor. The CM said said Ravi had conquered the minds of people through theatre. "He later became popular through the comedy roles he played in the movies. His demise is a loss to the art and cultural landscape of the state," Vijayan said in a statement.

State Minister for Culture Saji Cheriyan recalled the popular theatre artiste's long career in which he has acted in around 4,000 plays and nearly 800 movies. Ravi is known for his characters in 'Kallan Kappalil thanne', 'Rowdi Ramu', 'Ormakal Marikkumo', 'Ammini Mammavan', 'Mutharamkunnu P O', and 'Mazha Peyyunnu Maddhalam Kottunnu' among others.