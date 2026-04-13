Ahmedabad, The under-construction bullet train station at Anand in Gujarat is being designed with inspiration from the city's identity as the 'Milk City of India', with its façade and interiors reflecting the fluid shape and colour of milk droplets, an official said on Monday.

Anand bullet train station design inspired by 'Milk City' identity; construction in progress

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Anand is home to the dairy cooperative behemoth Amul.

According to an official statement, the station, being developed as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, will have a height of 25.6 metres and a total built-up area of 44,073 square metres.

It will be a three-floor structure with two side platforms and four tracks in between, and will be equipped with modern passenger amenities, including ticketing and waiting areas, restrooms, information booths, retail centres and a nursery, the statement said.

"The design also includes skylight provisions on the roof and exterior sides to allow natural lighting inside the station premises. Passenger pick-up and drop-off zones, along with parking facilities for cars, two-wheelers, autorickshaws and buses, are being planned adjacent to the station building. A pedestrian plaza will also be developed," it said.

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{{^usCountry}} In terms of connectivity, Uttarsanda railway station is the nearest one, located around 600 metres to the east, while Nadiad Junction, about 10 km away, will be the nearest major railway station. The nearest airport is Vadodara Airport, located 54 km away, followed by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at a distance of 70 km. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In terms of connectivity, Uttarsanda railway station is the nearest one, located around 600 metres to the east, while Nadiad Junction, about 10 km away, will be the nearest major railway station. The nearest airport is Vadodara Airport, located 54 km away, followed by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at a distance of 70 km. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The under-construction station is being developed as a transport hub with integration of multiple modes of connectivity to ensure smooth and faster passenger movement. Slab casting work at all three station levels has been completed. Structural steel work for the roof and roof sheeting has also been finished, along with the structural steel work of the external façade," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The under-construction station is being developed as a transport hub with integration of multiple modes of connectivity to ensure smooth and faster passenger movement. Slab casting work at all three station levels has been completed. Structural steel work for the roof and roof sheeting has also been finished, along with the structural steel work of the external façade," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Installation of lifts and escalators has been completed, while cladding and staircase finishing works are currently in progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Installation of lifts and escalators has been completed, while cladding and staircase finishing works are currently in progress. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a reel showcasing the Anand station on his Instagram account.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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