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Anand bullet train station design inspired by 'Milk City' identity; construction in progress

Anand bullet train station design inspired by 'Milk City' identity; construction in progress

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 07:08 pm IST
PTI |
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Ahmedabad, The under-construction bullet train station at Anand in Gujarat is being designed with inspiration from the city's identity as the 'Milk City of India', with its façade and interiors reflecting the fluid shape and colour of milk droplets, an official said on Monday.

Anand bullet train station design inspired by 'Milk City' identity; construction in progress

Anand is home to the dairy cooperative behemoth Amul.

According to an official statement, the station, being developed as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, will have a height of 25.6 metres and a total built-up area of 44,073 square metres.

It will be a three-floor structure with two side platforms and four tracks in between, and will be equipped with modern passenger amenities, including ticketing and waiting areas, restrooms, information booths, retail centres and a nursery, the statement said.

"The design also includes skylight provisions on the roof and exterior sides to allow natural lighting inside the station premises. Passenger pick-up and drop-off zones, along with parking facilities for cars, two-wheelers, autorickshaws and buses, are being planned adjacent to the station building. A pedestrian plaza will also be developed," it said.

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a reel showcasing the Anand station on his Instagram account.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Anand bullet train station design inspired by 'Milk City' identity; construction in progress
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Anand bullet train station design inspired by 'Milk City' identity; construction in progress
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