Anand Giri’s lawyer seeks fresh probe into Ashish Giri’s death

Priest Anand Giri’s lawyer on Monday submitted a complaint at Daraganj police station demanding registration of an FIR in connection with the suspicious death of Ashish Giri who was found dead at his room at Baghambari Gaddi Math on November 17, 2019.

Ashish had a bullet wound on his head and his licensed pistol and two cartridges were also found from the spot at the time. However, then the police merely mentioned the incident in the general diary (GD) and carried out a postmortem on that basis treating it as a suicide case.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) Mahant Narendra Giri had claimed that Ashish Giri was in depression over his liquor addiction and prolonged illness. However, no suicide note was found from the spot and some persons related to him had alleged foul play. However, the police had closed the case on the basis of Mahant Narendra Giri’s statement.

On Monday Anand Giri released a video demanding proper investigation into the case and has claimed that Ashish Giri was against selling of properties of the Math.

It is said that Anand Giri during questioning by CBI officials has again made same allegations into the death of Ashish Giri and has demanded a probe into his death.

“We will also be meeting the SSP Prayagraj in this regard and demand a probe. Both the death of Mahant Narendra Giri and Ashish Giri are interlinked and should be investigated,” said Vijay Kumar Dwivedi, Anand’s lawyer.

Anand Giri’s lawyer Vijay Kumar Dwivedi has demanded lodging an FIR into Ashish Giri’s death under suspicious circumstances and proper investigations of the case.

An official privy to the development in the case, said that CBI could soon question the persons at the Math regarding Ashish Giri’s death too. The official hinted that the CBI might also study postmortem and forensic report of the period.

Meanwhile, after one week of intensive questioning of the three accused in Mahant Narendra Giri’s death case including his disciple Anand Giri, priest of Bade Hanuman temple Aadya Tiwari and Aadya’s son Sandeep Tiwari were escorted back to Naini Central Jail by the CBI officials on Monday evening.

The court had granted seven days custody of the three to CBI on their formal request in this regard on September 27. During these seven days, the CBI had taken Anand Giri to his ashram located in Haridwar and recovered his laptop, mobile phone and some documents.