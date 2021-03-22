IND USA
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (ANI)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (ANI)
Andhra CM likely to shift his camp office to Visakhapatnam in May

In January 2000, the Jagan Reddy government announced the creation of three capital cities for Andhra Pradesh – executive capital at Viskahapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati and judicial capital at Kurnool
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:08 PM IST

The much-awaited shifting of executive capital of Andhra Pradesh from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, at least partially, is most likely to happen in the first week of May, officials familiar with the development in the state government said.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to complete the arrangements for operating his camp office in Visakhapatnam in May.

“Though there is no official confirmation of any specific date as of now, but in all probability, the chief minister wants to shift the CMO to Visakhapatnam before May 6,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

In January 2000, the Jagan Reddy government announced the creation of three capital cities for Andhra Pradesh – executive capital at Viskahapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati and judicial capital at Kurnool.

On July 31, Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan gave his assent to the two bills passed by the state legislature – one for the creation of three capitals and another abolishing the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) formed in 2014 to develop Amaravati as the capital city.

However, the implementation of the legislation hit a legal hurdle, as the farmers of Amaravati, who have been agitating against the formation of three capitals, challenged the government’s decision in the high court. More than 90 petitions are pending before the high court in various stages of hearing.

“The hearing on these petitions, which could not be held for a long time due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, will resume on March 25. The principal bench of the high court will take up continuous hearings and we are hopeful of a favourable verdict soon,” a CMO official familiar with the development said on condition of anonymity.

According to him, the disposal of the case in the high court notwithstanding, nothing will prevent the chief minister from operating his office from Visakhapatnam. “A chief minister can work from anywhere in the state according to his convenience. Naturally, the administrative machinery should be available at his disposal. But legally, Amaravati continues to be the state capital till a final judgement is delivered by the court of law,” he said.

“Several arrangements are being made in for the shifting of chief minister’s residence at Rishikonda and the camp office at Kapuluppada. There is talk of the CMO moving here in May, but nobody is confirming,” VV Ramana Murthy, a senior journalist in Visakhapatnam, said.

AP Secretariat Employees’ Association president K Venkatrami Reddy, however, said they received no instructions from the government about shifting to Visakhapatnam.

“The employees are ready to move to Visakhapatnam, but there have been no discussions with the government in this regard till now,” Venkatrami Reddy said. He, however, added the employees would prefer that the shifting take place before the commencement of the next academic year.

The ruling YSRCP now has a strong argument to defend Jagan Reddy’s decision to shift the executive capital to Visakhapatnam from Amaravati, after last week’s stupendous victory in the municipal elections.

The YSRCP recorded a massive victory in the municipal corporations in Guntur and Vijayawada and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, the proposed executive capital with comfortable majority.

“It clearly shows that the people have endorsed the chief minister’s concept of forming three capitals for holistic development of the state with the executive capital at Visakhapatnam,” YSRCP general secretary and parliamentary party leader V Vijay Sai Reddy said.

On the other hand, it was a big setback for the main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) which hoped to win Guntur municipal corporation by cashing in on the disgruntlement among the farmers of Amaravati over the capital shift. Following the defeat, the party has been silent on the demand to retain the capital at Amaravati.

