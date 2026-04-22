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Andhra police bust IPL betting racket in Nellore dist, 12 held

Andhra police bust IPL betting racket in Nellore dist, 12 held

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 11:07 am IST
PTI |
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Nellore , An organised online cricket betting racket was busted with the arrest of 12 people in Nellore district, police said on Wednesday.

Andhra police bust IPL betting racket in Nellore dist, 12 held

The accused were identified as part of a 14-member syndicate, including main organiser Shaik Fariyaz and associate Konduru Vasu, while two others are absconding, they said.

"We have busted an organised IPL cricket betting racket operating through online platforms and arrested 12 persons. The remaining two are absconding and efforts are on to trace them," Nellore district Superintendent of Police Ajitha Vejendla told PTI.

According to the SP, the racket was unearthed on April 19 following surveillance on habitual offenders and lodge inspections, leading to a raid at a private hotel in Magunta Layout under Dargamitta police station limits.

Vejendla said the accused were operating betting activities through the Radhe Exchange platform using admin access , with deposit instructions routed via WhatsApp from an international number.

So far, 12 accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a local court, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining two accused persons.

Meanwhile, police registered a case under sections 318, 112 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , Sections 3 and 4 of the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act, and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

The SP cautioned youth against engaging in online betting activities, stating such involvement could ruin their lives.

Police said strict surveillance on IPL betting activities is continuing as part of intensified enforcement measures across the district.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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