Another group of Sangrur farmers leave for Delhi

Unions claim that farmers have planned hard and long and a schedule has been drawn up to ensure the protest remains strong, even amid the paddy season and no one suffers
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Farmers raising slogans against the Central government in Sangrur on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Sangrur Even as the paddy season is on, hundreds of farmers including women, under the banner of Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) (Ekta-Ugrahan) moved to Delhi borders via Khanauri border of Sangrur to participate in the ongoing protests against three agriculture laws on Sunday. They marched in tractor-trolleys, jeeps and any other vehicle they could find, while raising slogans against the Centre.

Jagtar Singh Kalajhar, a protester, said farmers wanted to intensify the struggle against the ‘black laws’. “Farmers have planned hard and long and a schedule has been drawn up to ensure the protest remains strong, even amid the paddy season and no one suffers. We want to convey to the Modi government that farmers will not step back. We will fight till these anti-farmer laws are revoked,” added Kalajhar.

Harjinder Singh, another protester, said farmers go to the Delhi border to protest every Sunday. “Residents of the state are aware of the adverse consequences of these controversial laws. We are participating in the agitation with women and youth,” he added.

