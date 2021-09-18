Another key accused held in Haryana Police constable paper-leak case

The crime investigation agency of Kaithal police have arrested another key accused in the Haryana Police constable paper-leak case on Friday.

As per police, accused Mohammad Afzal Dar, of Srinagar, was carrying a reward of ₹2 lakh and was arrested from Delhi.

Kaithal superintendent of police (SP) Lokender Singh said the arrested accused was among the main accused who had leaked and sold the answer keys and question paper of the written exam of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission that was to be conducted for recruitment of male constables.

He said Afzal is a resident of Wasim Bagh, Hazrat Bal in Srinagar.

According to the SP, police have already arrested accused Muzaffar Ahmed, who carried a reward of ₹2 lakh, from Jammu. He said that total 40 people have been arrested in the case so far and police had announced a reward of ₹50,000 each on six accused and ₹2 lakh on two accused.

The police have also recovered four mobile phones used to circulate the answer keys by the main accused.

The Kaithal police had busted the racket by arresting seven people on the first day of the exam on August 7.