Another Oxygen Express arrives in UP with 75K litres of LMO

One more Oxygen Express train arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening with around 75,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen (LMO). This was the fifth such train to reach the state. It transported five oxygen tankers each of 15,000 capacity from Bokaro, Jharkhand.

Besides, the railways rushed another oxygen express train to Bokaro to fetch an additional 30,000 litres of oxygen for UP.

Railway officials said all the tankers onboard the train that arrived on Thursday were brought to Charbagh Railway Station. Officials engaged in the train operation said the tankers left for the gas stations in Lucknow and the neighbouring districts soon after the tankers de-boarded at the station.

The UP government initiated the move to use trains after the state witnessed a sudden rise in the demand for oxygen needed for Covid patients. So far, railways has transported more than 1.65 lakh litres of oxygen from Bokaro to UP in order to meet the demand in the districts here.

