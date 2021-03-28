Another rice mill sealed in Karnal for not returning custom milled rice to govt

Continuing its crackdown on defaulting rice mills, the Haryana food and civil supplies department has sealed another rice mill in Karnal for not returning custom milled rice of ₹3.25 crore to the government.

As per information provided by officials of the district food and supplies department, Taraori-based Akshar Overseas was allotted 18,980.85 quintal paddy under the CMR policy in 2014-15 and the mill was to deliver 12,717.17 quintal rice to the government, but it delivered only 2,424.67 quintal rice and did not return the remaining 10,293 quintal.

Karnal district food and supplies controller Nishant Rathi said in the past five years, multiple reminders and notices were issued to the rice mill but they failed to return the rice.

He said that as per government policy, an FIR was registered against owner of the rice mill, Rohit Seth, and the guarantors. Their properties have also been sealed for recovery of the defaulting amount.

The Karnal district food and supplies department has taken strict action against many defaulting rice mills in district. Last month, the district administration had decided to conduct physical verification of 63 rice mills in district, for failing to return 1.28 lakh MT rice under the CMR policy of the Haryana government.

The state government had allocated 13 lakh MT paddy to 288 rice mills in Karnal and as per the CMR policy, they had to return a total of 2.05 lakh MT rice to the government and 50% of the rice by January 31. But 63 rice mills were unable to return 50% rice and now total 1.28 lakh MT rice is due.