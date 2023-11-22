Anticipatory bail plea disposed of: Give a week’s notice to Roop Bansal before arrest: Court to ED

Disposing of M3M managing director Roop Bansal’s anticipatory bail application in another case registered by the Anti Corruption Bureau, involving a CBI judge, the local court has directed the enforcement directorate (ED) to give an advance written notice in writing (before arrest) for a week.

Roop Bansal has recently got bail in the PMLA case linked to IREO. He had moved anticipatory bail in another case registered by the anti-corruption bureau, which involves former CBI judge Sudhir Parmar.

On April 17, an FIR was registered under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 7,8,11 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 at PS ACB, Panchkula, against Sudhir Parmar, Ajay Parmar, Roop Bansal (applicant herein) and other unknown persons with the allegations that Sudhir Parmar while being posted as special judge in CBI and ED cases at Panchkula showed favouritism to applicant- Roop Bansal, his brother Basant Bansal owners of M3M, and Lalit Goyal, the owner of IREO Group, in lieu of undue advantage/bribe in the criminal cases of ED under PMLA pending against the said accused persons in his court. On the basis of the FIR so registered by ACB, inquiries were initiated under The Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against the above-named persons vide Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) dated June 30 (IInd ECIR) recorded by ED.

In said ECIR, investigation was conducted, and on August 11, prosecution complaint was filed against seven persons namely Basant Bansal, Pankaj Bansal, Lalit Goyal and others arraigning them as accused, whereas supplementary prosecution complaint was filed against Sudhir Parmar and others on October 6. Investigation in the said ECIR is still ongoing on and for the purpose of examination of applicant Roop Bansal, respondent ED issued him summons under Section 50 of the PMLA on November 6, following which, Roop Bansal filed the present application for anticipatory bail. Bansal’s counsel argued that ED is bent upon to effect arrest of applicant in an illegal manner whereas the fact is that he has no concern whatsoever with the alleged offence of money laundering.

