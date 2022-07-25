Anti-gangster task force to set up units across state
Chandigarh: The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police will get additional manpower as it seeks to set up its units at the range level in the state.
The AGTF, which was constituted to eradicate gangsters’ network from the state, will get 250 additional people, said AGTF chief Promod Ban. “We will set up our units at each range level which will be operational units,” Ban said.
“We are in the process of selecting people across the state,” said Ban, who is an additional director general of police (ADGP) rank official.
The state is divided into eight ranges-Patiala range, Bathinda range, Ferozepur range, Ludhiana range, Jalandhar range, Border range, Rupnagar range and Faridkot range. These ranges are headed by the inspector general-rank officials.
The AGTF along with the district police had gunned down gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa in a four-hour long operation in a village near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar on July 20. Both Roopa and Kusa were allegedly involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
To wipe out gangsters’ network, a dedicated anti-gangster task force (AGTF) was set up on the directions of chief minister Bhagwant Mann in April.
The AGTF was authorised to use the services of state special operation cells (SSOCs) set up in Mohali, Amritsar, and Fazilka, in addition to the services offered by the 361 police stations across the state.
A few days ago, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav had said that eliminating the gangster culture and scourge of drug menace was the top priorities of the police.
6 months on, Ludhiana MC is yet to operationalise plastic reverse vending machines
Even six months after 10 plastic reverse vending machines were purchased under the Smart City Mission, the Ludhiana municipal corporation is yet to operationalise them. The machines, which were purchased for around ₹50 lakh, are now gathering dust. Two of them were kept at the civil hospital in January and officials said the other locations are being finalised. It is expected that they will be up and running in around a week.
90 gangsters nabbed, killed in a month, says Aman Arora
Chandigarh Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora on Sunday said that over 90 gangsters have been nabbed or neutralised in last one month by the anti-gangster task force of the state police formed recently to eliminate notorious criminals. Accusing previous governments of patronising gangsters and drug mafia, Arora said that gangsters and criminals should shun the path of crime otherwise they will be dealt with stern action by the government.
Ludhiana: 2 gangsters among 4 held while hatching robbery conspiracy
The CIA staff 2 of Ludhiana police on Saturday night arrested four men from Tibba Road while they were hatching a conspiracy to commit a robbery, while four of their aides managed to escape. Two pistols, three magazines, a bike and a car have been recovered from them. Two of their aides who had managed to escape are Vishal Gill of Amarpura and Raman Rajput, while the other two are yet to be identified.
Amritsar encounter: Goldy Brar told shooters to surrender, but they refused
Faridkot: Days after Punjab Police shot dead Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu and Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, allegedly linked to the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in an encounter, Canada- based gangster Goldy Brar, who conspired the murder, claimed in a social media post that they contacted him during the police siege and refused to surrender. Haryana module led by Priyavrat, alias Fauji, included Kashish alias Kuldeep, Ankit Sirsa and Deepak, alias Mundi.
ISC Class 12 results: Farmer’s daughter tops Ludhiana district with 99%
Ekam Saran of Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Sahnewal, topped Ludhiana district with 99% in the Indian School Certificate Class 12 results which were declared on Sunday. The second and third positions were obtained by Bhargav Singla with 98.5 % and Punya Khurana with 98.25%, respectively, who are both student of Sat Paul Mittal School. While Saran is from non-medical, Bhargav and Punya are from commerce and humanities, respectively.
