Apna Dal (S) MLA Rahul Kol dies of cancer, Yogi expresses grief

LUCKNOW Battling cancer for the past few years, Rahul Kol, the Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA from Chhanbey constituency, died of cancer on Thursday. The 40-year-old legislator was undergoing treatment at a Mumbai-based hospital.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over his untimely demise. In a tweet, he said, he extended his condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that they find the strength to bear the loss.

Following Kol’s death, Udai Patel, the youth president of Apna Dal (S), said that his mortal remains would be flown from Mumbai to Varanasi. Later, the body will be taken to the lawmaker’s native Patehara Kala village for cremation.

Rahul is survived by wife, a son and two daughters. His father Pakodi Lal Kol is the party MP from Robertsganj constituency. In 2022, Apna Dal (S) had contested the Uttar Pradesh elections in an alliance with the BJP. The party had won 12 seats. Now, with the demise of Rahul, its strength has come down to 11 in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)