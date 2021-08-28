Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Apple price row: Bhardwaj to meet stakeholders in Rohru on Aug 31
others

Apple price row: Bhardwaj to meet stakeholders in Rohru on Aug 31

Amid furore over sharp drop in prices at which apples are purchased from the growers, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s senior most leader from the apple-growing region, urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, will meet the stake-holders in Mehandli of Rohru tehsil on August 31
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The minister said all possible efforts will be made to redress the issues of horticulturists in state. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Amid furore over sharp drop in prices at which apples are purchased from the growers, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s senior most leader from the apple-growing region, urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, will meet the stake-holders in Mehandli of Rohru tehsil on August 31.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Bhardwaj said the state government was committed to protect the interests of the apple-growers. He also directed the officials to release market-related information to the apple-growers in real time on different platforms.

The minister said all possible efforts will be made to redress the issues of horticulturists and those having issues can approach senior officials anytime.

He said 48-lakh apple boxes have been sold in the state’s market yards while orchardists sold about one crore boxes outside the state.

“Baseless statements are being made by some people to take a political mileage,” he said, adding “Apples of good quality were sold for 2,250 per box in Shimla, Kinnaur and Mandi, and 2,000 in Solan on Friday.”

RELATED STORIES

Bhardwaj said discussions have also been held with the buyers and other stakeholders. Officers have been directed to take strict action against traders involved in illegal activities, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tikait asks farmers to unite against ‘corporate loot’ in Himachal

Burqa-clad man loots ornaments worth 15 lakh, flees

New road overbridge to ease traffic congestion near Ara station

Sand worth 179 crore missing from mining dept stocks in Rohtas
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP