Apprise about steps taken to stop rodent menace: HC to SRN Hospital

The Allahabad high court has asked the chief superintendent of SRN Hospital, Prayagraj to apprise the court about the steps taken to prevent breeding of rodents in and around the Hospital. (Pic for representation)

The bench comprising Acting Chief Justice MK Gupta and justice Kshitij Shailendra passed the order while hearing a PIL after taking suo moto cognizance of a news report. The court has fixed February 12 as the next date of hearing.

The court on the news reports regarding menace of rodents in the SRN hospital said, “It highlights the menace of rodents in the hospital and the extent to which they are causing harm to the medicines and other articles stored in the hospital. It also refers to statement of Dr Ajay Saxena, chief superintendent, SRN Hospital, admitting that despite best efforts, the menace is still prevailing, and options are being explored to deal with it.”

“In case, the news item is correct, it is a potential threat to the patients visiting the hospital and those who are already admitted therein and a health hazard,” said the court.

The court asked the respondent authorities to apprise it in the matter, and observed, “We, accordingly, require the chief superintendent, SRN Hospital to bring on record the details of the contract entered into by SRN Hospital with the agency; the amount paid to the said agency; the steps taken by the agency to control the problem; and the steps, the respondents have taken or propose to take, to prevent breeding of rodents in and around the SRN Hospital.”