Ludhiana: Chased by locals’ miscreants flee after leaving their bike

The Division number 7 police filed a first information report (FIR) against the three unidentified armed miscreants. The accused allegedly assaulted a man with a sharp-edged weapon and robbed him of ₹1500 cash. who fled after leaving their bike on the spot at Sector 32, Chandigarh road. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Sarabjit Singh, 46, of Sector 32 A, Chandigarh road. (iStock)

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Sarabjit Singh, 46, of Sector 32 A, Chandigarh road. The complainant stated that on Sunday morning he went for a morning walk. When he reached near sector 32 at Chandigarh road, three men intercepted his way and assaulted him. The complainant stated that he raised an alarm following which the locals gathered there. The accused threatened the locals with guns but it did not work. When they tried to escape the spot, their bike did not start. The accused left the bike on the spot and fled. After being informed the Division number 7 police reached the spot, initiated an investigation and confiscated the bike.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police found that the bike was stolen from Batala a few months ago. CCTVs are being scanned to trace the accused. Meanwhile, a case under sections 379B (snatching) and 34( acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.