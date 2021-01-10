IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Armed robbers fire at jeweller, his employees in Ambernath
others

Armed robbers fire at jeweller, his employees in Ambernath

Ambernath police on Sunday booked four thieves for allegedly firing seven bullets at a jewellery shop owner, injuring him and two of his employees in the incident
By Anamika Gharat, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Arrest-handcuffs.

Ambernath police on Sunday booked four thieves for allegedly firing seven bullets at a jewellery shop owner, injuring him and two of his employees in the incident.

According to police, the robbers allegedly fired at a salesman while attempting to loot the shop in Sarvoday Nagar of Ambernath (West). The accused entered the shop at around 1.30pm and fired at the owner Bhushan Singh, 30, and employees Charan Dusana, 25 and Laxman Dusana, 26, when they tried to stop them. Singh sustained a bullet injury on his leg, while his employees were stabbed by robbers. The accused then fled on a motorcycle.

“All injured are admitted in the nearby private hospital. One of the accused has left his revolver at the spot. We are checking CCTV footage of the area and further investigation is on,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, two days ago, a CCTV footage of armed men trying to break into the houses of Ulhasnagar residents by throwing stones and threatening them, had gone viral.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.