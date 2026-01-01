Aurangabad police and the Sashastra Seema Bal’s (SSB) 29th Battalion, during a joint anti-Naxal operation, recovered firearms, ammunition and explosive materials from a Maoist hideout in the Jharna forests under the Dhibra police station area on Wednesday evening. Arms and ammunition recovered from a Maoist hideout in Aurangabad

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the movement of a Naxalite squad in the forests, an intensive search operation was launched under the supervision of Inspector Ajay Kumar of the SSB’s 29th Battalion and Dhibra station house officer (SHO) Ritesh Kumar Upadhyay.

During the operation, the forces traced and raided a hideout in the dense, hilly forest area about two kilometres south of Jharna village. However, no Maoists were found at the spot.

During the search, a .315-bore pistol, four live cartridges, six detonators and 10 metres of fuse wire were recovered from the hideout, which police said were likely left behind by the Naxalites while fleeing.

The recovered detonators and fuse wire were destroyed on the spot, while the firearm and ammunition were seized.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Explosives Act, the Dhibra SHO said, adding that search operations were continuing in the area to trace the Maoists.