Army jawan, father shot dead over land dispute in Vaishali

A 35-year-old Army jawan and his 60-year-old father were shot dead by a relative following a dispute over a land strip used as a common approach road to their houses at Rajason village under Bidupur police station area in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Sunday morning, police said.

Army jawan Jitendra Kumar (File photo)

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Vaishali SP Subhank Mishra said, “Army jawan Jitendra Kumar’s cousin, Jagdish Rai, fired the shots at him and his father Munarik Rai, barely 300 metres away from their house. Raids are underway to arrest the accused. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.”

Hajipur SDPO Subodh Kumar said, “We are trying to ascertain as to how and under what circumstances the victims reached the scene. Circumstantial evidence suggests the Army jawan and the accused had an altercation, following which the latter allegedly opened fire on Jitendra and his father from close range.”

Jitendra’s brother-in-law Mithalesh Kumar said, “Jitendra was posted at Jodhpur in Rajasthan and had returned to his village to attend death-related rituals of a relative. In the meantime, the long-standing dispute resurfaced as Jagdish’s family tried to capture the land, and Jitendra and Munarik opposed their move.”

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{{^usCountry}} The SDPO added, “Despite the matter being settled around seven years ago, police had to intervene on Saturday evening after tensions between the two families cropped up. As per preliminary investigation, the victims also approached the sarpanch and village head early Sunday for an amicable resolution.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SDPO added, “Despite the matter being settled around seven years ago, police had to intervene on Saturday evening after tensions between the two families cropped up. As per preliminary investigation, the victims also approached the sarpanch and village head early Sunday for an amicable resolution.” {{/usCountry}}

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SDPO Subodh said that while Jitendra sustained a bullet injury to his chest, his father suffered multiple injuries to his thigh, arm and head. “Jitendra was attached to a wireless unit of the Indian Army at Jodhpur,” he said.

Police were yet to register a case in this connection at the time of filing this report.