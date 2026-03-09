Army jawan killed in truck–pickup collision in Jhansi

A 46-year-old Army jawan, who was driving an Army truck, died after an accident in the early hours of Monday in Jhansi’s Babina. The accident site in Jhansi. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased jawan has been identified as Harikesh, a resident of Ghazipur. He, along with his unit members from Alwar, was heading toward the Babina Firing Range for an exercise when the Army truck collided with a pickup jeep loaded with chickens coming from the opposite direction.

Passersby pulled Harikesh from the vehicle, and he was rushed to Jhansi Medical College, where doctors declared him dead. Meanwhile, police also reached the spot.

Babina police station in-charge Vinay Kumar Sahu said the pickup, loaded with chickens, was heading from Kanpur to Babina Manpur. The driver has been taken into custody and a case has been registered against him.

The collision was so severe that the road remained closed for nearly two hours. The Army truck was later removed with a crane to restore smooth traffic flow.