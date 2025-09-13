Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
Army marks 99 houses in Prayagraj’s New Jhunsi area, asks for ownership proof

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 08:33 pm IST

The alleged encroachments are said to include the Jhunsi police outpost as-well-as the branch of State Bank of India.

The army has issued orders to vacate about 99 houses in the New Jhunsi area of the district by putting a red mark with paint on the wall of these houses. This land, according to the Defence Estate Office staff, belongs to the army, which people have allegedly occupied illegally over the years.

Shops and houses marked with red paint by defence authorities in the New Jhunsi area, claiming it as encroachment on its land. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

The army has also issued notices to all the alleged encroachers and asked them to furnish proof of ownership by presenting it in the Defence Estate office within a period of 15 days.

According to Defence Estate Officer, Amit Mishra, a survey of defence land had been done in January 2025 before the commencement of the Mahakumbh, to assess encroachment on defence land by area residents.

“A total of 75 acre land is owned by the defence in the area of which 0.83 acre land was found to have been encroached upon by locals, who had constructed houses on it. During the Mahakumbh period, these people had rented out roadside areas also. We have issued notices to 99 such identified encroachers and have asked them to furnish documentary proof, if any, of their ownership of the land on which they were staying. We have marked such illegal constructions on defence land with red paint and in case of absence of any valid proof of ownership provided by people living on it, suitable action would be initiated,” he added.

