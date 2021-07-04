Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Army personnel robbed in Sarai Kale Khan, 2 arrested
others

Army personnel robbed in Sarai Kale Khan, 2 arrested

Two men were arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a sepoy of the Indian army in April after offering him a lift in their autorickshaw at south Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan, senior officers said on Sunday The sepoy, Tawar Raj Singh, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, was on his way to Punjab on April 13 to resume his duties, when the robbery took place
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 11:47 PM IST
The sepoy, Tawar Raj Singh, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, was on his way to Punjab on April 13 to resume his duties, when the robbery took place. The two arrested men, who were accompanied by another suspect, fled with his bag, which contained 10 cartridges, his uniform and ID card, said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena.

Singh told police that around 1am on April 13, he reached Sarai Kale Khan and was waiting for a mode of conveyance to reach Kashmere Gate bus terminal, from where he had to take another bus to Punjab. An autorickshaw with two passengers stopped. The driver offered to take him to Kashmere Gate for 50 on sharing basis.

Singh sat in the auto. After driving for a kilometre, the driver stopped the vehicle at an isolated place. The driver and the two passengers asked Singh to hand over his belongings. When he resisted, they assaulted him with a stick, snatched his bag, dropped him on the roadside and fled in the auto, said the DCP.

“We have recovered nine stolen cartridges and the autorickshaw that was used in the crime. The arrested persons were identified as Rajiv Kumar (28) and Umesh (22). We are on the lookout for the third suspect,” said Meena.

