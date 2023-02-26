Army PRO arrested in Assam woman’s murder case: Police

A Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Indian Army has been arrested by Assam’s Kamrup rural police for allegedly killing a woman, officials said.

Officials said that army personnel identified as Lt. Col. Amarinder Singh Walia, 43, a resident of New Delhi was arrested from Assam’s Tezpur on Saturday.

Superintendent of police (SP), Kamrup Rural district, Hitesh Chandra Roy, said that they recovered the dead body of the woman on February 15. Her body was found dumped near Kamrup’s Changsari on National Highway 31 wrapped in a plastic bag, the SP said.

Roy said that Walia was having an affair with this 35-year-old woman identified as Bandana Shree of Kamrup rural district. Walia recently came from New Delhi to meet the woman, the SP added.

The deceased woman who had gone to visit Banaras, came to Guwahati on February 14 to meet Walia, according to the police.

SP Roy said that Walia was also married and has a nine-year-old kid. “He kept the affair with Assam woman secret. It came out once he killed the lady. We are investigating the matter further and more details will come,” Roy said.

Meanwhile, the woman’s body has been sent for autopsy at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Tezpur SP Sushanta Biswa Sarma said that they helped Kamrup rural police in arresting Walia but the case was registered in that district.

“The incident happened in Kamrup rural district and the case was registered there. They contacted us and we helped them in arresting Walia,” Sarma told HT.

