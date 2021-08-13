Army’s Red Eagle Div felicitated for flood relief operations in Jalaun

PRAYAGRAJ Prayagraj-based Red Eagle Division of the Indian army is carrying out flood relief operation in Jalaun district, for the past many days now. Villages here have been marooned due to the rising river water levels.

Priyanka Niranjan, the Jalaun district magistrate felicitated flood relief team. “The DM expressed her gratitude towards the work done in rescuing the people stranded in the flood affected areas,” said Wing Commander Shantanu Pratap Singh, Regional PRO (defence), Prayagraj.

Priyanka Niranjan highlighted the achievements of the Red Eagle team, which included rescuing more than 150 people and supplying more than 10,000 kilograms of rations and relief materials to the needy. “The team was also appreciated for rescuing three pregnant women and providing timely first aid to a ill man during the flood relief operations, thereby saving precious lives,” the regional PRO (defence) said.

The DM gave an appreciation letter and a memento on behalf of the district administration to the Red Eagle Division Flood Relief Team and also took suggestions from the team for improving future flood relief operations.