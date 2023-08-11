Prayagraj: Five members of vagabond criminal gang held after encounter, two injured

Five members of the vagabond criminal gang were arrested after an encounter with joint police teams of Shankargarh and Bara police station of the trans-Yamuna area early on Friday morning. Two of the miscreants received bullet injuries in their legs during cross-firing between cops and the gang members. The injured miscreants have been admitted to SRN Hospital for treatment. Their involvement in the Hetapatti loot and murder incident is still to be ascertained, police said.

DCP trans-Yamuna Santosh Kumar Meena said the station house officer (SHO) of Shankargarh police station Manoj Kumar Singh and the SHO of Bara police station Virendra Sonkar were carrying out a checking drive when they received a tip-off about the presence of some miscreants, in a plot on Prayagraj-Banda Highway at Kapari village, who were planning to commit robbery.

Police teams reached the spot and asked the miscreants to surrender. However, they hurled two crude bombs at the police team and fired shots at the cops. While taking precautions, policemen cornered the miscreants and opened fire shots in retaliation resulting in bullet injuries to two miscreants in their legs. Three of their aides were also nabbed after a chase. Two country-made firearms, 3 cartridges, pliers, a screwdriver, keys, an iron rod and other tools used in burglary and robbery were recovered from the arrested miscreants. The injured miscreants were identified as Krishna Kumar (45) aka Andu Giri and Kailashnath (46), both of Nigohi in Shahjahanpur district.

Those arrested following a chase were Omprakash aka Lauki Singh (28), Moti (40) and Mohanlal aka Sapeta (30), all residents of Nigohi in Shahjahanpur.

Andu Giri has six criminal cases including arms act, attempt to murder, loot, and Gangster Act lodged at Mahoba, Kanpur, and Pilibhit districts, while Kailashnath has nine cases against him at Shahjahanpur, Ayodhya, and Basti districts under Arms Act, attempt to murder, loot etc.

Lauki Singh also has a criminal case lodged against him in Champawat district in Uttarakhand.

During questioning the accused informed that they were based in Shahjahanpur but roamed around in groups to commit looting, thefts and other crimes. They remain continuously on the move and live in deserted spots, under culverts and on the outskirts of the city to avoid being traced and arrested by police.

