Arrival of wheat crosses target of 80 lakh MT in Haryana

Even as the procurement of wheat has already crossed Haryana government’s set target of 80 lakh MT, arrival in mandis continues.

As per figures by the Haryana food and civil supplies department, the procurement agencies have procured 80.51 lakh MT wheat by May 1. Arrival in mandis is still going on as around 83.53 lakh MT wheat has reached the mandis in state.

Expecting a bumper crop this year, the Haryana government had increased the target to procure 80 lakh MT against last year’s 74 lakh MT.

But officials from the grain markets said that tonnes of wheat is still lying unprocured in mandis as commission agents have asked farmers to bring their produce without any schedule.

“I unloaded wheat of 4 acre in the Ladwa grain market of Kurukshetra a week ago but as of now, my arhtiya has not given me the J-Form as he said that it will be generated after wheat is procured officially,” said farmer Krishan Kumar.

There were reports that the arrival of wheat has reached over 125% than last year in many mandis of state as farmers from Uttar Pradesh had sold their produce in the portal of farmers of Haryana.

For instance, in Karnal grain market, this year around 15 lakh quintals wheat has arrived against 12.40 lakh quintal of last year.

“This year, the government had fixed per acre yield to 30 quintal, whereas the average yield remains at around 20-22 quintal per acre. This helped the arhtiyas make additional procurement of around 8-10 quintal behind registration of every acre with the help of local farmers,” said an official of Karnal grain market.

Reacting over the development, additional chief secretary (food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department) Anurag Rastogi said, “The target of procuring 80 lakh MT wheat was fixed by the Union government but the actual procurement can be less or more than the target.”

On whether the government has any plans to procure more wheat from Haryana as the crop is still arriving in the mandis and procurement has exceeded the target, he said, “No, the target does not change.”

As per figures, total 4.99 lakh farmers have sold wheat in state mandis so far, total 9.15 lakh J-Forms have been generated, and ₹9,270 crore have been disbursed into bank accounts of farmers.

