Itanagar, Following the success of its flagship child protection initiative, police in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district recently announced the launch of 'Muskaan 2.0' to strengthen child safety mechanisms further and expand outreach across the state.

Arunachal Police launches 'Muskaan 2.0' to further strengthen child safety mechanisms

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Praising the initiative, Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung said the first phase stands as a testament to what can be achieved when institutions and communities unite for a common cause.

"Led by the East Siang unit of Arunachal Pradesh Police, the initiative has reached nearly 16,897 students across 104 schools, creating greater awareness and empowering young minds to stay safe," Natung said. He also extended his appreciation to actor and project Child Safety Ambassador, Chum Darang, for championing the vital mission.

"With Muskaan 2.0 now launched to engage parents and educators actively, we reinforce our unwavering commitment to child protection. Together, let us continue working towards building a safe and prosperous future for our children," the minister added.

Implemented between October 2025 and March 2026, the first phase of the project leveraged the 'Police Ki Pathshala' outreach programme to cover 104 schools. Through structured sessions, students were educated on child rights, bodily autonomy, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, cyber safety, and anti-bullying measures, an official report said.

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{{^usCountry}} The report said the drive yielded tangible results on the ground. Police officers installed 104 Child Safety Complaint Boxes in schools, leading to the redressal of 45 non-POCSO complaints through active counselling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report said the drive yielded tangible results on the ground. Police officers installed 104 Child Safety Complaint Boxes in schools, leading to the redressal of 45 non-POCSO complaints through active counselling. {{/usCountry}}

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Further, routine school visits under the project helped identify and register three POCSO cases for formal legal action.

The initiative, which recently earned accolades from the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights , also focused heavily on institutional capacity building. Police personnel underwent 10 specialised training sessions on child-friendly policing. Students were taken on educational visits to 'Ane's Home', a child-friendly facility established at the Women Police Station , and participated in live test calls to emergency helplines, including Dial 112, Childline 1098, and the Police Control Room.

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Outlining the roadmap for the second phase, East Siang Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba said that Muskaan 2.0 will actively involve parents and teachers to educate them on their legal duties.

The upcoming phase will leverage Parent-Teacher Meetings for sensitisation, conduct dedicated capacity-building orientations for educators, and ensure routine monitoring of the school complaint boxes for prompt grievance redressal, the report said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.