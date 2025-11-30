As electoral revision deadline nears, Noida flags spike in ‘address-mismatch’ cases

GREATER NOIDA: As the special revision of the electoral roll enters its final phase, officials in Gautam Budh Nagar have flagged a sharp rise in cases where voters’ names are present in the roll but their addresses cannot be physically verified — an issue particularly concentrated in high-rise clusters and rapidly developing neighbourhoods, officials said on Saturday. By 7pm on Saturday, Gautam Budh Nagar completed 50% of the digitalisation work (Representative photo)

District officials said the number of such “address-mismatch” or “untraceable address” entries has grown noticeably this year, driven by high tenant mobility, locked flats and residents shifting without updating their details.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) reported that they have repeatedly visited several areas across the city because residents are unavailable, phone numbers are switched off or the physical address does not match details in the roll.

“With only a few days left in the revision cycle, this is our biggest challenge. Names are there, but the person is not traceable at the listed address”, an official involved in field supervision said on Saturday, requesting anonymity.

To reduce discrepancies ahead of the final publication of the electoral roll, the district administration conducted a meeting with representatives of political parties on Friday, seeking their support in identifying voters who have relocated.

Officials said Booth Level Agents (BLAs) will play a key role in high-rise pockets where BLOs are struggling to locate residents.

Medha Roopam, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate and district election officer, said: “A mega verification drive was held across all booths on Saturday to accelerate efforts. Political parties were asked to deploy their BLAs on the ground to assist BLOs, particularly in clusters where dozens of addresses remain unverified.”

Roopam said that public participation is essential for the final accuracy of the roll. “Our objective is to ensure that no eligible voter is left out”, she said, urging citizens to check their details and respond promptly if contacted by field staff.

Officials said that at each booth, lists of voters whose names appear in the roll but whose addresses could not be verified have been put on display to enable local residents to help identify them.

Residents who have not received their enumeration form or have not submitted it yet have been asked to contact their respective BLOs or apply through Form 6 (addition of name) and Form 8 (correction or modification).

Voter helplines — 1950, 0120-2978702, 2978231, 2978232, 2978233 — remain active for assistance, officials said.

By 7pm on Saturday, Gautam Budh Nagar completed 50% of the digitalisation work. Officials, however, did not share the exact number of voters who submitted their forms online.