As garbage piles up on roadside at Chakan phase 3, German companies approach MIDC officials

PUNE As heaps of garbage dumped on the roadside has become a constant problem for people commuting to multi-national companies at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Chakan phase 3.

German companies like Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and IntorQ India Pvt Ltd have raised questions about cleanliness in the area and approached MIDC officials to look into the issue.

“The moment you take a turn on to the road to Kharabwadi, MIDC, in Chakan phase 3, you are greeted with a stench and accumulated garbage along the right-hand side of the road. Our company moved into this new phase in February 2020 and have been in touch with the MIDC officials since then to help remove the garbage,” said Simona Jadronova, vice-director, IntorQ India Pvt Ltd.

“We also approached officials to undertake an initiative to pick up the garbage and take it to the dumping station, but we were told that we need permissions and that there is already a collector for the same,” she added.

Juergen Morhard, Germany’s Consul General to India, said, “The companies approached me with their concern and in a recent meeting with the MIDC officials, requested them to resolve the matter. I am confident that they will resolve the matter soon.”

Atul Dhore, executive engineer, MIDC Chakan phase 3, said, “We have received complaints from the Germany companies and the consul general pointed out the garbage woes in the area.”

“Our workers clean the roads daily, but the residents and hotel owners in the area throw garbage during the night time. We cannot monitor the area during the night time due to shortage of staff and it is difficult to track the culprits. We have written to the Mhalunge police station for help,” he said.

“We also intend to write to the gram panchayat of Kharabwadi as they also must maintain the cleanliness of the area,” he added.

Dhore added that MIDC is also in the process to float tenders for a non-hazardous solid waste plant, which will help sort out the issue of garbage menace.

