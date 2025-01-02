As mercury drops, Gautam Budh Nagar orders schools to remain shut

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has ordered the closure of all schools for classes nursery to 8, citing severe cold weather and dense fog in the region. The directive, issued by the District Basic Education Officer (DBEO) Rahul Pawar on Thursday, follows instructions from district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, Manish Kumar Verma. School children going to school amid severe cold and dense fog in Noida Sector 25. School timings changed in Gautam Budh Nagar due to increasing cold. (SUNIL GHOSH/HT)

The closure applies to all CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board and other recognized schools in the district and will remain effective until further notice, officials said. The decision comes as temperatures dipped, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reporting a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 16 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

“In view of the severe cold and dense fog, all schools for classes nursery to 8 will remain closed until further notice. The safety and well-being of students are our top priorities,” said Pawar, adding, “The decision to close schools has been taken to ensure children are not exposed to harsh weather conditions. Parents and schools are advised to comply with the directive strictly.”

IMD declared Thursday as a ‘cold day’ and has forecast similar conditions for the coming days. Dense fog is expected to persist on January 3 and 4, significantly reducing visibility and making morning travel unsafe for students.

“Cold day conditions persisted across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh. Light rainfall is expected in parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi on January 6,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather.

“The cold wave is likely to abate slightly following rain, but temperatures will remain below normal for a few more days due to cloud cover and northerly winds,” he added

In addition to the cold wave, light rain is predicted on January 6, and a generally cloudy sky. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 16-17 degrees Celsius, while night-time lows will range between 8-9 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data.

The education department has emphasised strict compliance with the orders, instructing all schools to follow the directive without exception.

Residents of Gautam Budh Nagar have welcomed the move, citing the health and safety risks posed by the harsh weather conditions. “It is challenging for young children to brave such cold temperatures, especially during early morning school hours,” said a concerned parent in Noida.

Meanwhile, students in higher classes have been advised to exercise caution while commuting, as dense fog significantly reduces visibility on roads. Schools have been urged to communicate any updates promptly to parents. The administration has assured that schools will reopen as soon as weather conditions improve.