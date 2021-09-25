Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
As Odisha boat capsize toll rises to 2, govt says SOPs to be revised
The Odisha government said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for such operations by ODRAF will be reviewed.
By Debabrata Mohanty
UPDATED ON SEP 25, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force conducts a rescue operation for a stuck elephant near the Mundali barrage while trying to cross the Mahanadi river, in Cuttack on Friday. A journalist with OTV died as the rescue boat capsized. (ANI)

The body of diver Sitaram Murmu was on Saturday found kilometres away from Friday’s Odisha boat capsize scene, taking the toll from the tragedy to two. Murmu was missing since the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) boat carrying four of his colleagues and two journalists overturned in the Mahanadi river while trying to rescue a stranded elephant from the middle of the riverbank.

Arindam Das, one of the journalists covering the rescue, drowned. His colleague, cameraman Prabhat Sinha, who was rescued, is recovering at a local hospital. The state government on Saturday announced 4 lakh compensation for Das’s family.

After the abortive rescue operation, the Odisha government said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for such operations by ODRAF will be reviewed.

In a tweet, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority managing director Pradeep Jena said he has requested the police chief to review the SOPs. ODRAF members are drawn from the Odisha Police.

“No outsider, civilian or media should be part of any rescue mission,” Jena tweeted.

