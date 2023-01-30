ASI’s idea of separate ticket yields results, footfall at Taj mausoleum drops

AGRA In a bid to protect Taj Mahal’s main white marble platform where the mausoleum housing the graves of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and Empress Mumtaj Mahal is located, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had, in December 2018, introduced a new ticket. This ticket -- costing ₹200 in addition to the Taj Mahal entry ticket -- was meant for visitors who wished to visit mausoleum.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Four years hence, the idea seems to be working as only one out of four visitors actually buys the extra ₹200 ticket to visit the mausoleum. The drop in tourist turnout in that section of the iconic monument has facilitated better protection of the mausoleum.

This information was revealed in response to an RTI query filed by KC Jain, RTI activist and secretary of Agra Development Foundation (ADF). The statistic is based upon the data collected between 2019 and 2022. During this period, as many as 88,11,599 people visited the Taj Mahal, according to offline ticket sale.

“The idea behind introducing the ticket was to reduce the crowd pressure at least at the main platform of Taj Mahal to ensure longevity of the monument. The move has shown positive results. Now, only one out of every four tourists avail this extra ticket to reach the main platform,” said Raj Kumar Patel, superintending archaeologist for Agra Circle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official added, “Most of the time, locals visiting the monument avoid reaching main platform. Similarly, those domestic tourists who have come here multiple times prefer to stay back in the premises and view the main structure from a distance. However, those coming to the Taj for the first time in their lives opt for the extra ticket and avail of the opportunity to check out the mausoleum.”

To recall, several steps have been taken to reduce the direct contact between visitors and the marble walls. Walls, graves, and the fine inlay work within main mausoleum -- which were all under damage threat due to the increased number of visitors -- also remain protected this way.

“The number of visitors who could visit the main mausoleum after buying offline tickets of Rs. 200 each was 24,85,099. Thus, roughly one out of every four visitors are going to the main mausoleum. The reasons for several visitors not visiting the main mausoleum include -- lack of awareness and monetary consideration.” added Jain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The RTI has further revealed that online tickets are proving to be more popular and accepted method of buying tickets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON