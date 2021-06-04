ASIs’ killing: Jagraon police bring two accused on police remand

Two of the main accused in the killing of assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Bhagwan Singh and Dalwinderjit Singh, have been brought to Jagraon on police remand. The duo, along with their accomplices, had gunned down the ASIs at Jagraon grain market on May 15.

The two accused have been identified as Baljinder Singh alias Babbi of Moga’s Mahla Khurd village and Darshan Singh of Sahauli village in Ludhiana. They were carrying a cash reward of ₹2 lakh each on their heads. The Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) had nabbed them from Dabra of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on May 28 when they were planning to board a train to Maharashtra.

After their arrest, a local court in Ludhiana sent them to 10-day police custody. Confirming the development senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jagraon Charanjit Singh Shoal said the duo was brought to Jagraon on police remand and questioning is on.

As per police sources, the accused are associates of notorious gangster Jaipal Bhullar and cops are trying to trace the hideouts of the gangster through them. Police are also trying to ascertain how the accused had procured drugs and weapons used in the crime.

Earlier on May 20, six aides of gangster Jaipal, including Darshan’s wife Satpal Kaur alias Noni, were arrested with a cache of weapons and ammunition.

Punjab police chief Dinkar Gupta had stated that preliminary questioning of the suspects had revealed that Baljinder had come to Jagraon grain market in his mini-truck to pick Jaipal and Jassi and drop them at a hideout outside the state. Darshan had turned up at the spot with some clothes for the gangster and his associate. Gupta said the ASIs who were on duty confronted Baljinder on suspicion of drug smuggling following which Darshan opened fire from his .32 revolver.

Darshan, Jaipal and Jassi then fled in their I-10 Hyundai car, while Baljinder drove off in his mini-truck and joined them after some time. They all fled towards Rajasthan.

As per information, Darshan and Baljinder had been earlier convicted in two different murder cases. They had come in contact while serving the jail term. Darshan was granted remission while undergoing his sentence while Baljinder was released on bail by the high court. Darshan reportedly has two more criminal cases pending against him and was also involved in opium smuggling.