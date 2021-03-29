Asked to surrender licensed weapon, CITU leader protests at Raikot police station

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) state secretary Daljit Singh Gora who had survived a militant attack in the 90s’ staged a protest at the Raikot police station as he went to surrender his licensed rifle on Sunday.

Gora, along with his supporters removed their shirts and marched to the police station, stating that he and his family are under threat but cops have been forcing him to deposit his weapon under political pressure.

Raikot police booked him and his supporters for disobeying the orders of a public servant and stopping government employees from discharging their duties.

Gora said that he had raised his voice against the discrepancies in ration distribution among the needy during lockdown. This had not gone down well with some politicians who were trying to suppress his voice.

He alleged that he had also been implicated in a false case, which cops were using to force him to deposit his weapon.

The CITU leader also stated that the deputy magistrate had not cancelled his arms licence yet, but the police are harassing him.

Raj Jaswant Singh, tehsil secretary of CITU, said police have learnt no lesson from murder case of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Bikhwind who was shot dead by two assailants in October 2020. Balwinder Singh had fought militancy in 1993 and when police had withdrawn his security, the assailants murdered him.

When contacted, inspector Ajaib Singh, Sadar Raikot station house officer, said that Gora was asked to deposit the weapon as he was booked in a criminal case.