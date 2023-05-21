HT Correspondent UP cops to arrest an Umesh Pal murder accused, after his release from Bihar jail (Pic for representation)

Prayagraj: An assailant involved in murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards had surrendered before Sasaram court in Bihar about one and a half weeks after the February 24 killings. The assailant, identified as Mohd Armaan, had surrendered in some old case in which he was wanted and the Prayagraj police are now striving to secure his custody in connection with the February 24 murders.

Police officials said Armaan may soon be released in the case in which he has surrendered and went to jail in Sasaram. “Prayagraj police will arrest him after his release,” a police official said.

Police officials said that questioning from Armaan may provide more details about Umesh Pal murder case and others who were involved in the murders. Police are investigating reports that the roadside eatery which Armaan used to run in Civil Lines is still functional. In the CCTV footages that went viral after Umesh Pal’s murder, Armaan is seen riding a bike with Guddu Muslim sitting behind him. While Guddu is hurling crude bombs, Armaan can be seen firing shots on the car of Umesh Pal and is later caught on camera fleeing from the spot, with Guddu riding pillion.

Police believe that Armaan fled to Sasaram, Bihar, where he originally belongs to, after the sensational day light murders in Prayagraj. In Sasaram, Armaan had reportedly surrendered before police in an old case against him. He has been in jail since.

Police had issued lookout out notice against Shaista Parveen and assailants Sabir and Guddu Muslim few days back. Shaista is wife of mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed, who along with his brother Ashraf were killed in police custody in Prayagraj sometime after Umesh Pal’s murder.

Police said Armaan is a close aide of Atiq Ahmad’s henchman Ashiq aka Malli. “He came in contact with Atiq’s sons through Malli and started working for the gang. In some of the viral videos Armaan is seen with Shaista Parveen while she was canvassing for the post of mayor. In other photographs Armaan is seen with Sabir and other members of Atiq’s gang,” police said.

