Assam: 3 killed, 2 injured in car accident on NH-27

Silchar: Three persons were killed while two others were injured in a car accident on National Highway-27 near Silchang in Assam in the early hours of Tuesday , police said.

The deceased include a doctor from Assam’s Morigaon who had recently faced criticism for performing 21 C-section deliveries within 10 hours.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 3.30 am under Jagiroad Police Station limits. Preliminary investigation suggests that the doctor, who was driving the vehicle, lost control and the car hit a divider before it skidded across the road and crashed.

“The vehicle was completely crushed in the accident. We recovered five critically injured persons from the site and rushed them to a government hospital. Three were declared dead on arrival, while two others are undergoing treatment in critical condition,” said Morigaon SSP Hemanta Kumar Das.

The deceased have been identified as Dr. Kanteshwar Bordoloi, a senior gynaecologist at Morigaon Civil Hospital, Ashwik Hussein and Manas Mahanta. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Locals were the first to notice the crash and informed the highway patrol and Jagiroad Police, who jointly carried out the rescue operation.

Dr. Bordoloi had come under scrutiny last month after the Morigaon district health department issued a show-cause notice against him for conducting 21 C-section (cesarean) operations within a 10-hour period. The unusually high number of surgeries had raised questions about compliance with safety standards and patient care.

Additional district commissioner (Health), Nitisha Bora, issued a notice on September 6, asking Dr. Bordoloi to provide details of each case, including adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) for sterilisation, documentation of fetal distress cases, information about patients admitted to the Sick Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU), and the roles and duties of assisting staff.

At the time, Dr. Bordoloi defended his actions, saying that the operations were performed safely and that all mothers and newborns were healthy. The health department has not shared any update on his response to the notice.

Following Tuesday’s accident, police said they are investigating whether any foul play was involved. “Dr. Bordoloi was found in the driver’s seat. We are examining all angles, and the post-mortem report will reveal more about their condition before the crash,” an investigating officer said.