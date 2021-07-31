Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Assam and Nagaland move to resolve border issue
others

Assam and Nagaland move to resolve border issue

A meeting was held on Saturday between Nagaland chief secretary J Alam and his Assamese counterpart.
By Alice Yhoshü
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 08:47 PM IST
The chief secretaries of Assam and Nagaland. (Twitter/@himantabiswa)

Assam and Nagaland have mutually agreed to initiate a disengagement process to resolve the ongoing stalemate along the 547-kilometre stretch of inter-state border, HT has learnt.

A meeting was held on Saturday between Nagaland chief secretary J Alam and his Assamese counterpart Jishnu Barua at Dimapur in the presence of Nagaland’s deputy chief minister Y Patton and Assam minister Ranoj Pegu in a bid to de-escalate the tense situation prevailing in two locations along the border.

There have been recent standoffs in the Dissoi valley reserved forest and Tsurangkong valley between the armed police forces of both the states, although no violence was reported.

During Saturday’s meeting, it was stated to be agreed that urgent and effective steps were required for defusing the impasse between the security forces to maintain peace and tranquillity in the areas around Ao Senden village and Vikuto village as they are known in Nagaland, and known as Jankhona Nala /Nagajankha and Compartment No. 12, respectively, in Assam.

After detailed deliberations over the issue, both sides agreed to withdraw their forces simultaneously and move them to their respective base camps within the next 24 hours.

The two neighbouring states will monitor the area by surveillance using UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) and satellite imagery with a view to maintaining the status quo, while the superintendents of police of the districts of Mokokchung (Nagaland) and Jorhat (Assam) shall ensure an orderly withdrawal of their respective forces and shall be responsible for it in the instant case.

The development comes against the backdrop of the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram in the region which led to a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulting in the death of six Assam Police personnel and a civilian.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch

Katha Samrat
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP