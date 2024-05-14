Assam: Birubala Rabha, activist who campaigned against witch hunting, dies

Assam-based social activist Birubala Rabha, who campaigned against witch hunting in the state, died in Guwahati on Monday after battling with cancer. Birubala Rabha receiving the Padma Shri award from President of India Ram Nath Kovind in 2021. (File photo)

She was honoured with the Padma Shri award by the central government in 2021 and nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2005.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Rabha was diagnosed with cancer recently and she was undergoing treatment at the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati where she breathed her last on Monday morning.

Also Read:Former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, who was battling cancer, dies at 72

The superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr Abhijit Sarma said that Rabha was admitted there on April 22 on May 4, she was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). She breathed her last at 9:23am due to multi-organ failure, doctors said.

Born in 1949, Rabha had a struggling childhood and had to drop out of school due to financial issues at home. She was married off at the age of 15 and gave birth to three kids.

Her crusade against witch hunting began when her son became a victim of it and died. Locals isolated the family for three years after which she began her fight and saved more than 50 people across Assam.

Her projects including ‘1000 Women’ and ‘Mission Rabha’ also received popularity in the country and social activists from across the nation.

She played an important role in the passing of the Prevention of and Protection from Witch Hunting Act in 2015.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah were among those who condoled her death.

Sarma wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “I am deeply distressed to learn about the passing away of Padma Shri Smt. Birubala Rabha. Through her untiring efforts to end social evils, she illuminated the paths of scores of women with hope and confidence. Rising through a challenging life, she epitomized courage against all odds. Assam will forever remain grateful for her leadership in serving society.”