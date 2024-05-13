 Former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, who was battling cancer, dies at 72 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, who was battling cancer, dies at 72

HT News Desk
May 14, 2024 12:58 AM IST

Former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi passed away on Monday after a long battle with cancer.

Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary posted on social media platform X,"Humble tribute to former Bihar deputy chief minister and ex-Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sushil Kumar Modi ji on his demise. It is an irreparable loss for Bihar."

Last month, Sushil Modi had announced that he would not be participating in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign for the Lok Sabha elections due to his illness.

"I have been battling cancer for the last six months. Now, I feel that the time has come to inform people about it. I will not be able to do anything for Lok Sabha elections," he had posted on X.

"I have told everything to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will always remain grateful and dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party," Sushil Modi wrote, eliciting a barrage of replies and wishes from his party colleagues, his supporters and leaders from different political parties.

His political career started as a student activist at Patna University. He became the general-secretary of the Patna University Students' Union in 1973. Lalu Prasad, who later came to be his biggest political rival, was the president of the union at that time.

During his political career spanning over three decades, Sushil Kumar Modi held various positions, including MLA, MLC and member of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He served as the deputy CM of Bihar from 2005 to 2013, and again from 2017 to 2020.

Modi became an MLA for the first time in 1990 from Patna Central constituency and was made the chief whip of the BJP legislature party. From 1996 to 2004, he was the leader of the opposition in the state assembly. Sushil Kumar Modi became a member of Lok Sabha from Bhagalpur in 2004.

