Ex-Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi says he is battling cancer

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 03, 2024 04:00 PM IST

Sushil Modi was named as one of the BJP’s star campaigners in Bihar and a member of its election manifesto committee

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday said he has been suffering from cancer for the last six months and will be unable to campaign in the April-June national elections.

Former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi. (PTI)
Former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi. (PTI)

“I think this is the right time to disclose it as I will not be able to take part in the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll campaign. I have informed Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] also,” Sushil Modi, 72, said in a post on X.

Sushil Modi was named as one of the BJP’s star campaigners in Bihar and a member of its election manifesto committee.

Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha expressed his shock over the news. “I pray for his speedy recovery so that he gets fully active to benefit the party workers like me with his profound political and social understanding and rich experience,” he wrote on X.

BJP’s Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde said people’s prayers would help him recover fast. “I hope you will soon join us in our work. You have always worked for the people,” he wrote.

Janata Dal (United) spokesman Neeraj Kumar said that the news stunned him. He called Sushil Kumar Modi a man who never compromised with his principles and always strived to give his best through organisational skills and a comprehensive approach.

Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi wrote Sushil Kumar Modi’s ideals will continue to inspire, encourage and energise every worker.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav wished Sushil Kumar Modi a speedy recovery. “It was shocking to know about Sushil Modi ji’s illness. I pray for his speedy recovery,” said Yadav.

News / India News / Ex-Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi says he is battling cancer
