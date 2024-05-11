 Renowned Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar passes away at 79  | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Renowned Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar passes away at 79 

ByTarsem Singh Deogan
May 11, 2024 10:00 AM IST

Family members said that he did not wake up in the morning, and upon calling the doctor, he was declared dead

Ludhiana: Dr Surjit Patar, renowned Punjabi poet and Padma Shri awardee breathed his last at his residence on Barewal Road in Ludhiana on Saturday. He was 79.

Renowned poet and Padma Shri awardee Dr Surjit Patar (Twitter Photo)
Renowned poet and Padma Shri awardee Dr Surjit Patar (Twitter Photo)

Family members said that he did not wake up in the morning, and upon calling the doctor, he was declared dead. Despite his recent participation in several functions, his sudden demise has shocked art and poetry lovers. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Dr Patar held esteemed positions, serving as the President of Punjab Arts Council, Chandigarh, and previously as the President of Punjabi Sahit Akademi. His contributions to literature and culture will be remembered fondly by many. 

Gurbhajan Gill, a renowned poet and former President of Punjabi Sahit Akademi, said a vacuum has been created with his demise, which cannot be filled. 

Dr Patar was born in Patar Kalan village of Jalandhar on January 14, 1945. He completed his master’s degree in Punjabi from Punjabi University, Patiala and PHD from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. He had joined the academic profession and retired as a professor from Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana. 

He started writing poetry in the mid-60s.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

News / India News / Renowned Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar passes away at 79 

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On