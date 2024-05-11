Renowned Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar passes away at 79 

Ludhiana: Dr Surjit Patar, renowned Punjabi poet and Padma Shri awardee breathed his last at his residence on Barewal Road in Ludhiana on Saturday. He was 79. Renowned poet and Padma Shri awardee Dr Surjit Patar (Twitter Photo)

Family members said that he did not wake up in the morning, and upon calling the doctor, he was declared dead. Despite his recent participation in several functions, his sudden demise has shocked art and poetry lovers.

Dr Patar held esteemed positions, serving as the President of Punjab Arts Council, Chandigarh, and previously as the President of Punjabi Sahit Akademi. His contributions to literature and culture will be remembered fondly by many.

Gurbhajan Gill, a renowned poet and former President of Punjabi Sahit Akademi, said a vacuum has been created with his demise, which cannot be filled.

Dr Patar was born in Patar Kalan village of Jalandhar on January 14, 1945. He completed his master’s degree in Punjabi from Punjabi University, Patiala and PHD from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. He had joined the academic profession and retired as a professor from Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana.

He started writing poetry in the mid-60s.