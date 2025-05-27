Assam: BSF thwart infiltration attempt along Indo-Bangladesh border

An altercation over the deportation of illegal migrants allegedly increased tensions between personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam’s South Salmara Mankachar district on Tuesday morning. The India-Bangladesh border. (HT Photo)

The incident took place near the Thakuranbari area after over a dozen migrants had illegally entered the Indian territory in the wee hours of the day. When the BSF reportedly tried to send them back, the BGB intervened at the zero-line.

During a heated argument that reportedly followed, the BGB personnel allegedly crossed the zero-line area towards the Indian side. Senior officials are said to have intervened to control the situation.

In a statement later in the day, the BSF said they successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by “a large group of Bangladeshi nationals” in South Salmara Mankachar.

The officials said around 3:30am, the BSF noticed a group of Bangladeshi nationals approaching the International Border with the intention of crossing into Indian territory.

“Acting swiftly, BSF troops challenged them to prevent their unauthorized entry into Indian territory. The Bangladeshi mob subsequently retreated back into Bangladesh,” the BSF said in the statement.

However, the officials refused to comment on the alleged confrontation with their Bangladeshi counterparts. HT reached out to a senior officer, who said, “We have already issued a statement about what happened.”

According to locals in Thakuranbari, the aforementioned illegal migrants are stranded in a no-man’s land between the two countries, adding that the BSF fired rubber bullets in the air to control the situation.

The Assam Police last week launched a statewide crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis staying in the state and more than 150 suspected infiltrators have been detained so far.

The police on Sunday detained 22 suspected Bangladeshis from Numaligarh area of Golaghat district and, according to officials, they were working in different industries in the locality.

Several of them were detained from Guwahati, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Cachar and other areas between Sunday and Monday.

Several organisations, including the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), have welcomed this move by the Assam Government.

AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya said a large number of illegal Bangladeshis who are staying in Assam need to be pushed back.

However, opposition parties, including the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), have criticised the state government for “harassing original Indians” in the name of crackdowns.